Jo Evelyn Hart Smith GRANBURY -- Jo Evelyn Hart Smith, 84, passed away at 2:18 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Medical City in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Bell Cypert Seale Funeral Home with Reverend Clay Giddens officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Snyder, TX. A celebration of life service will be held in Granbury , TX at a later date. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations in Jo's memory can be made to Saint Judes. Jo was born on May 22, 1935 in Frederick, Oklahoma to William Stanley and Ruby Hart and has lived in Granbury since 1994. Jo was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Jo was born in Oklahoma and moved to Snyder, TX in her early teens. She met "Buster", and from there, the family was formed. Her journey took her from West Texas to South America, Tulsa, and eventually Granbury, TX. Throughout her life, she never lost focus on her devotion to her family and raising her three children. Jo was an avid "Master" bridge player and never backed down from challenging a penny slot. Her greatest passion was spending time with her husband, three children, family and friends. A life well lived! She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard Hart and daughter-in-law Sherie Smith. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband of 63 years, Hugh "Buster" Cattern Smith: son, Robert Smith of Granbury: two daughters Karen Koontz and husband Bill of Lubbock and Ginger Capano and husband Chris of Houston: one grandson, William "Chase" Smith and wife Sarah of The Colony: two brothers Larry Hart and wife Tarzie of Columbia, Missouri and Bob Hart and wife Janice of Snyder. BELL-CYPERT-SEALE 3101 College Avenue Snyder, Texas 79549 325-573-5454



Published in Star-Telegram on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary