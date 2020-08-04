Jo Evelyn Hoffman BEDFORD--Evelyn Hoffman, of Bedford Texas, ever so peacefully entered into the gates of Heaven to be joined with her loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Evelyn was born in Pilot Point, Texas, to Medford and Belle Whisenant. As an interior decorator, she fulfilled her dreams by building beautiful homes with her late husband, Charlie, and entertaining in them. After his death, her life revolved around her two daughters and their families. She was truly thought of as an angel, known as "Mama," "Mother," "Mom," "Mom-in-Law," "Nanny" and "Grandnanny," and will forever be missed. To her daughters, she was the Rock of Gibraltar, yet ever so kind and gentle, and always being there to lend a helping hand or a shoulder to lean on. To Sonny Youngblood, the love of her later life, she was known as "Sweetie." She will be so greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know and love her. Evelyn was preceded in death by her jusband, Charles J. Hoffman; parents; all her siblings; and, most recently, her son-in-law, Denney Pettijohn. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughters, Marilyn Pettijohn and Kathy Davis (Kelly); grandchildren, Kyle Nichols (Janice), Tim Myers (Heather), Kellye Re' Ieppert (Glenn), Tony Pettijohn (Melissa), Pam Chapin, Trina Luce (Doug); great-grandchildren, Zachary Nichols, Chelsea Nichols, Kamdin Myers, Kolby Myers, Karter Myers, Katelinn Pointer, Carly Jo Ieppert, Ethan Ieppert, Raegin Ieppert, Brittany Boots (Madison), Mandi Cooper (Dillon), Casey Chapin, Raelynn Pettijohn, and Jayce Thome.