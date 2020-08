Jo Lynn Thomas WILSONVILLE, ORE.--Jo Lynn Thomas, born April 15, 1932, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was the daughter of Addaline G Gilbreath and Jasper D Faulk. "And did you get what you wanted from this life, even so? I did. And what did you want? To call myself beloved, to feel myself beloved on the earth."--Raymond Carver RIVER VIEW CEMETERY FUNERAL HOME Portland, Ore., 503-246-6488 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries