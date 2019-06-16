Jo Marian Ross FORT WORTH--The angels came for Jo Marian on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her home in Fort Worth, where she was surrounded by her loving daughters, Nataliee and Marian, and her granddog, Hunter. Jo Marian was born in Waco, Texas, graduated from A.J. Moore High School, and El Paso Community College. She was the second child and daughter of eight children. She met Lamar Ross July 3, 1967; he was quickly smitten and proposed three days later and drove from El Paso to Waco every weekend until they married Oct. 3, 1967. Lamar and Jo Marian celebrated 44 years of marriage until his death May 2012. Jo Marian lived with end stage renal failure for 15 years and it never slowed her down and she warriored through it all. Jo Marian lived a life of openness, grace and joy. Her quiet strength and peacefulness was the key to her ability to fit in anywhere and with anyone she met. Her effervescent personality and dependability made her a go-to person that everyone would count on. Momma loved music and was a fan of all genres. Her theory: play it loud so that you can feel it in your bones; dance like no one is watching. Jo Marian lived her motto of service to others: military spouse's club, Girl Scouts and mission groups at Northgate Baptist Church for over 30 years. Jo Marian provided courtier before it was popular, she would take your measurements, make your outfit, and it would fit. She could take a scrap of material and make it into a masterpiece. Mother's kitchen provided love: fried catfish, salmon croquets, peach cobbler, banana pudding or lemon merengue pie. Best Mom EVER! Endlessly loved, forever missed. Committal was May 9, 2019, Fort Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso; she is buried with the love of her life. Life celebration was May 18, 2019, Fort Worth.



