Joan Barbara Stacey HUNTLEY -- Joan Barbara Stacey, 84, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL and Grapevine, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial committal service will be held at the Chapel at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N River Rd, Des Plaines, IL at 11 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Private burial to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. She loved playing Bridge with friends, gardening, and especially having her family together for holiday meals. She is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth; her parents, Hagen and Irene Thomsen; her brother, James Thomsen; and her husband Bob Stacey. SURVIVORS: A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by her sons, Joe (Linda) Vonckx and Bob (Julie) Vonckx; her sister, Dolores (Jack) Spoden, and her brother Jerry (Aggie) Thomsen. She was a proud grandmother of Joey Vonckx, Kenny Vonckx, and Alyssa Vonckx. DAVENPORT FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY 149 West Main Street 847-381-3411 Barrington, IL 60010
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019