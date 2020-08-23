Joan Buell FORT WORTH--Joan Buell died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, from complications with dementia. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Due to COVID-19, the memorial service will be family only. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of North Central Texas. Joan was born March 25, 1938, to Dr. and Mrs. John W. Tottenham Jr. of Fort Worth. She met her husband, Jim, in Dayton, Ohio, when they were both students; she at Christian College, and he at the University of Missouri. They were married June 20, 1959, at University Christian Church in Fort Worth. Joan attended the University of Texas during Jim's final year of graduate school. After their wedding, Jim served three years in the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, while Joan finished her college education at the University of Dayton. They moved back to Fort Worth in 1962. Joan was active throughout their married life, serving as a docent at Amon Carter Museum for over 10 years, president of the Tanglewood PTA, The Canwick Club, Rejebian Book Club, and Spectrum Section of the Woman's Club of Fort Worth, in addition to raising their two sons, Paul and Brad. She loved playing tennis, and she was also an accomplished pastel artist, winning many awards at Woman's Club art shows. Sheltie dogs have been a source of fun and comfort throughout their married life, and, more recently, a black Cocker Spaniel named Shadow was the light of Joan's life. SURVIVORS: Joan is survived by her loving husband, Jim; sons, Paul and his wife, Violet, and Brad and his wife, Julie; grandchildren, Amanda Buell, Sarah Vondra and husband, Patrick, James Buell and wife, Tiffany, and Martha Buell; and great-granddaughter, Bethany Kay Vondra.