Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
For more information about
Joan Rice
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Carole Rice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Carole Rice Obituary
Joan Carole Rice WEATHERFORD--Joan Carole Rice, age 75, of Weatherford, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 15, 2019. Joan was born July 15, 1943, in Arlington, Texas, to Beulah Kimzey and Isaac Means Kimzey. Joan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charlie Glen Rice; son, Jody Glen Rice (Tammy); granddaughters, Callie Kuhns (Marcus) and Cassie Schornack (Matt); and great-granddaughter, Cameron Kimzey Kuhns. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and Isaac Means Kimzey; and brother, Alan Kimzey. A visitation for Joan will be held Monday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers are Jeff Yowell, Marcus Kuhns, Matt Schornack, Jimmy Yowell, Roy Dennis, and Charlie Kuehlem Jr. and honorary pallbearer, Ron Wright. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607 US, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now