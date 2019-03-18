|
Joan Carole Rice WEATHERFORD--Joan Carole Rice, age 75, of Weatherford, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 15, 2019. Joan was born July 15, 1943, in Arlington, Texas, to Beulah Kimzey and Isaac Means Kimzey. Joan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charlie Glen Rice; son, Jody Glen Rice (Tammy); granddaughters, Callie Kuhns (Marcus) and Cassie Schornack (Matt); and great-granddaughter, Cameron Kimzey Kuhns. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and Isaac Means Kimzey; and brother, Alan Kimzey. A visitation for Joan will be held Monday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers are Jeff Yowell, Marcus Kuhns, Matt Schornack, Jimmy Yowell, Roy Dennis, and Charlie Kuehlem Jr. and honorary pallbearer, Ron Wright. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607 US, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2019