Joan Carrol Cunningham FORT WORTH--Joan Cunningham went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Greater Antioch Baptist Church, 5420 Cottey St. Burial: DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left with her loving memories, children, Erika Smith (Carl), Quinnita Jackson and Tamika Buckley (Marcus); sister, Betty Russell; 13 grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020