Joan Clements
1933 - 2020
January 12, 1933 - September 25, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Joan Clements, 87, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and Southern Belle, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Arlington.
Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Widows Ministry at Fielder Church.
Joan was born on January 12, 1933 in Dublin, Georgia to Raymond Griffin and Vickie Hitson Griffin. She was raised in Laurens County and was the First Runner Up in the Miss Georgia USA competition.
Joan was an active and longtime member of Fielder Road Church. She sang in the church choir for 25 years. She was also a member of the Garden Club, Junior Woman's Club and an avid reader.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, William Keith Clements in January of 2019; brother, Sonny J. Griffin in 2019; and a grandson, Derek Hughel.
Survivors: Son, W.K. "Tad" Clements, Jr. and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Vicki Hughel and husband, Ray; sister-in-law, Judy Griffen; grandchildren, Austin Head and wife, Kaley, David Clements , Haley Clements, Evan Hughel and wife, Lauren, Tristan Hughel; and 3 great-grandchildren, Kinsley Head, Westin Head and Nora Hughel.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
SEP
30
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
September 26, 2020
It was so good to visit with Joan and Vickie last May, when we met in Tenn. We had so many great family memories growing up in Dublin. Even though we have all moved on with our lives and certainly in different areas of the country, our family ties remain close. We love you all
James and Tommie Lou Hitson
Family
