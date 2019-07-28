|
Joan E. Camfield BURLESON--Joan Elizabeth Camfield, 90, of Burleson passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, after battling peritoneal cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1912 Conveyor Drive, Joshua, Texas, 76058. A reception will follow. Joan was born in Hamlin, Texas, to Rush Sadberry Camfield and Ada Bethel Hatfield on Sept. 20, 1928, and was the youngest of seven (four boys, three girls) of which Bonnie Shewmake, her sister, is still living. Joan loved all her family and friends. Clearly proud of her Hatfield heritage, always tickled when her brother, Tommy Camfield's song, "Mile and Miles of Texaplayed or mention of his induction in the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame. Joan was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church since 1948, a faithful servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019