Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Joan Elizabeth Rowe


1930 - 2019
Joan Elizabeth Rowe Obituary
Joan Elizabeth Rowe WHITE SETTLEMENT--Joan Elizabeth Rowe, 88, passed away Friday, July 11, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Home. Joan Elizabeth Henry was born July 18, 1930, in Gainesville to John William and Margaret Fleming Henry. She was raised in Fort Worth and graduated from Diamond Hill High School in 1949. The family moved to California for many years and in Bridgeport, Texas, in 1985 and settled in White Settlement in 1992. SURVIVORS: Her son, Tom Rowe and wife, Maria; siblings, Bobby Carl Rogers and Clair Benton; grandchildren, Travis Rowe and Sofia Rowe, Eric Rowe and Gnim Rowe; 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019
