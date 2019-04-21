Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Troxell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Gayle Troxell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Gayle Troxell Obituary
Joan Gayle Troxell FORT WORTH--Joan Gayle Troxell, 74, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing: 12:30 p.m. Monday, prior to service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice of Fort Worth or . Joan was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Fort Worth to the late, Marvin and Sibyl McLendon. Joan graduated from North Side High School. Her hobbies included cooking, attending her grandsons's sporting events ("Nanu" was their number one fan), and thought the world of her granddaughter, McKenna. She was also an avid shopper, loved it so much she was on a first name basis with all of the top name department stores. Joan was the life of the party and wasn't afraid to tell you like it was. Joan was preceded in death by brother, Jerry McLendon. SURVIVORS: Son, Tracy and wife, Janice Troxell; daughter, Tarina and husband, Jimmy Mason; grandkids, Brandon Troxell, Airman Lane Taylor and McKenna Mason; brother, Bill McLendon and wife, Norma; nieces, Lisa Guthrie, Lana Molder; nephew, Steve McLendon.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now