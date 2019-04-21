Joan Gayle Troxell FORT WORTH--Joan Gayle Troxell, 74, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing: 12:30 p.m. Monday, prior to service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice of Fort Worth or . Joan was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Fort Worth to the late, Marvin and Sibyl McLendon. Joan graduated from North Side High School. Her hobbies included cooking, attending her grandsons's sporting events ("Nanu" was their number one fan), and thought the world of her granddaughter, McKenna. She was also an avid shopper, loved it so much she was on a first name basis with all of the top name department stores. Joan was the life of the party and wasn't afraid to tell you like it was. Joan was preceded in death by brother, Jerry McLendon. SURVIVORS: Son, Tracy and wife, Janice Troxell; daughter, Tarina and husband, Jimmy Mason; grandkids, Brandon Troxell, Airman Lane Taylor and McKenna Mason; brother, Bill McLendon and wife, Norma; nieces, Lisa Guthrie, Lana Molder; nephew, Steve McLendon.



