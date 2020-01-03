Home

Joan Johnston Yinger Obituary
Joan Johnston Yinger FORT WORTH -- Joan Johnston Yinger, 92, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the Chapel of St. Mary Mother of Our Lord at All Souls' Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Penn, Oklahoma City. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery Oklahoma City, Okla. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Souls' Episcopal Church, Oklahoma City, Okla., Search Ministries Inc., Oklahoma City, Okla., or to Young Life Camp Scholarship Fund, Oklahoma City, Okla. Joan was born June 19, 1927, to Robert and Blanche Johnston in Oklahoma City, where she grew up. She attended Sweetbriar College and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1949 with Phi Beta Kappa honors. Joan was devoted to her family and to providing a welcoming home for all. Throughout her adult life, Joan modeled Christian womanhood and was involved in numerous organizations including Young Life, Christian Women's Club and the board of Fuller Seminary. Her passion was to develop relationships to share the joy of faith. Her friends and family will always remember her for her warm spirit, gracious generosity and fun loving sense of humor. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, W. R. "Bill" Yinger (2017); grandchildren, Joanna and Joseph; and great-granddaughter, Faith. SURVIVORS: Brother, Robert C. Johnston; children, Bob, Bill, Jeff and Lynn; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020
