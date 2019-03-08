|
Joan L. Chess-Davis FORT WORTH -- Joan Chess-Davis, 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Joan will be remembered for her strong will, continued faith, wonderful spirit, and her genuine love for her family and friends . She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. CELEBRATORY SERVICES: 11 a.m., Sat., March 9, 2019 at The New Rising Star M.B. Church, 5000 Wichita Street, Fort Worth. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, with family hour 6 to 7 p.m. at Morris-Bates Mortuary. SURVIVORS: Mother, Jewelean Chess; sister, Pamela Ransom Miller (Curtis); son, Benjamin Chess; grandson, Camriyan Chess; 2 nephews: Tollie Vail Giddings (Donna), and Elijah Ransom, 5 great- nephews and 1 great-niece and numerous cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019