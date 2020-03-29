|
Joan Lamb-Hardin SACSHE--On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Joan Lamb-Hardin reported for service to the "Angelic Choir" in heaven. She will no doubt have all the angels dancing and singing show tunes in no time. Her husband, Richard Hardin, and several family members shared her final moments. Her enthusiasm for life, music, and people will remain fond memories. SERVICE: In lieu of the COVID-19 issue, a life memorial will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted. If you care to join us, please send your contact information to [email protected] Or if you would like to send a message or story about Joan, please send to the same [email protected] MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to one of the following: Benbrook United Methodist Church, or Humane Society. Joan was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, and from an early age was drawn to the theater. She used her exceptional musical abilities to focus on choral direction. After organizing and directing a church choir, she branched out and created an adult choral group, the "Spotlighters," which entertained audiences at Barksdale AFB in Bossier City, La., in the late '50s and early '60s. The "Spotlighters" performed many famous songs from Broadway musicals. Joan's unique talents also included an ability to involve others. She not only found singers, but also set builders, costume sewers, audio and lighting specialists to create enhancements for their productions. Some of her favorite Spotlighters' shows included South Pacific, The Music Man, Sound of Music, Li'l Abner, and Carousel. In the late '60s at Hickam AFB, Honolulu, Hawaii, Joan recruited a new Spotlighters group focused on music and entertainment for the island of Oahu. She also taught middle school choir where she created her first "Show Choir." Their performances also included choreographed dance numbers which became popular at school performances as well as at nursing homes, the local mall, and many other locations. School "Show Choirs" appeared wherever Joan's U.S. Air Force relocations took her: Washington, D.C., Fairborn, Ohio, and Fort Worth, Texas. Once settling in Fort Worth in 1975, she moved to high school choir directing and created the Eastern Hills "Show Choir." These skillful groups were invited to perform for the governor of Texas, the president of Mexico, a Jamaican Resort and Carnival Cruise Line. They also co-starred with Barry Manilow at one of his Fort Worth performances. Joan's love for church music and directing church choirs also remained a constant during her life. She began directing her first church choir (1959) in Bossier City at John Knox Presbyterian Church and in 2016 retired from directing the choir at Benbrook United Methodist Church in Texas. Directing special performances of Handel's Messiah during the Christmas season also became a tradition. Among Joan's many achievements are a Bachelor of Arts in Music (Miami University of Ohio), three Masters of Arts degrees, an admiral in the Texas Navy and a member of Who's Who in the Southwest. Joan's interests included organizing high school (Bucyrus HS) and college (Miami of Ohio) reunions, Dallas Cowboy Football, Shoes, always asking "How's you love life," gold, silver and Navy outfits, homemade nacho's, ice cream pies, oatmeal cookies, convertible cars, swimming (Master Water Safety Instructor) and water skiing (always wanted to, but never hit a water ski jump). In addition, she had her private pilot's license and co-owned a single prop airplane. SURVIVORS: Joan has three children, Ty Lamb (Laurie), Rusty Lamb and Linda Branch (James); seven grandchildren, Robby Lamb, Heather Oliver (Brandt), Lindsay Fenlon (James), Jake Lamb (Sarah), Kelsey Lamb (Margo Ruiz), Stephanie Arnold (Earl) and Jonathan Stone (Jacqueline); and nine great-grandchildren, Jackson Oliver, Ethan Oliver, Jonathan Lamb, Jackson Lamb, Ethan Fenlon, Caitlyn Fenlon, Madeleine Arnold, Aiden Arnold and Maia Stone.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020