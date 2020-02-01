|
|
Joan Marie Hohon KELLER--Our beloved mother, Joan Marie Hohon, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. INTERMENT: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas, 78218, 210-828-2811. MEMORIALS: The family would appreciate contributions to the in lieu of flowers. She was born Nov. 4, 1937, to Tullie True and Alton Turner Timm of Wise County. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1955. She married the love of her life, Samuel Guy Poland, July 15, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas. They worked together to build their company, Gylan Corporation, until they retired. They were married 41 years. After his death, she later married Eugene Amos Hohon, who passed away Jan. 18, 2015. She enjoyed reading, painting, playing bridge and traveling. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Candice and Robert Farrow, Rick and Karen Poland, Larry and Sheila Schultz; grandchildren, Jake and Samantha Stites, Paige and Phillip Patterson, Mason Poland, Hailey Poland, Larry and Chelsa Schultz, Brandon and Jennifer Schultz; and great-grandchildren, Lilah Patterson, Witten Stites, Sierra Schultz, Beau Schultz, Addisyn Schultz and Tanner Schultz. KELLER'S OLD TOWN FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-993-6382 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 1, 2020