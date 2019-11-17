|
Joan Miller Jones ARLINGTON--Joan Miller Jones, 89, of Arlington passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at an Arlington hospice. No visitation or funeral services will be held as it was Joan's wish to be cremated, and her ashes spread along with husband, George, when that time comes. Joan was born in Clifton, N.J., to Helen and John Palka on May 27, 1930. Joan married George Jones on June 20, 1953, in Huntington, N.Y. She graduated from Plattsburgh State Teachers College. Joan worked as a home economics teacher for three years, and left work to raise her family. Joan was involved in the Arlington Women's Club, Arlington Fine Arts Council, Encore, and Theatre Arlington Guild. She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed entertaining, and spending time with her family. Joan was preceded by her parents and her sister, Lois Palka McCord. SURVIVORS: Joanie is survived by husband, George; children, Nancy Jones and husband, Rusty Berry, Karen Green and husband, Lex, and Beth Jones; sisters, Jane Borick, Barbara Brimlow, Dawn Mason, Iris Engel; brother, Walter Keller; grandson, Jeffrey Connolly; and many loving nieces and nephews. MEMORIALS: May be given to Community Hospice of Texas Arlington Inpatient Unit, 800 W. Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76012. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Michelle Burzynski; caregiver, Cindy Elkin; and the staff at Community Hospice, Arlington, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019