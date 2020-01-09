|
Joan Saverance Bean GRAPEVINE -- Joan Bean, wife of Harley 'Red' Bean, passed away in Grapevine on January 5, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m., Wed., Jan. 15, Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall St., Grapevine. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grace, 837 E. Walnut, Grapevine, 76051 (817) 488-7009. Joan was born July 11, 1931 in Dallas County to William and LaVoe Saverance. Joan spent her career at LTV and loved the outdoors. SURVIVORS: daughter, Sherill Searcy, husband Waldo; son, Stephen Powell, wife, Sandra; daughter, Debra Millage; grandchildren, Sherry Atwell, husband, Mark, Cortney Bibby, husband, Berry, Bennett Powell; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020