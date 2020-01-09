Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7566
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Saverance Bean


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Saverance Bean Obituary
Joan Saverance Bean GRAPEVINE -- Joan Bean, wife of Harley 'Red' Bean, passed away in Grapevine on January 5, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m., Wed., Jan. 15, Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall St., Grapevine. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grace, 837 E. Walnut, Grapevine, 76051 (817) 488-7009. Joan was born July 11, 1931 in Dallas County to William and LaVoe Saverance. Joan spent her career at LTV and loved the outdoors. SURVIVORS: daughter, Sherill Searcy, husband Waldo; son, Stephen Powell, wife, Sandra; daughter, Debra Millage; grandchildren, Sherry Atwell, husband, Mark, Cortney Bibby, husband, Berry, Bennett Powell; and 6 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -