JoAnn George Thomas KENNEDALE -- JoAnn George Thomas, 81, of Fort Worth, Texas went to be with the Lord on the evening of Sunday February 17, 2019. FUNERAL: service for JoAnn will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Emerald Hills Funeral Home with interment to follow at Emerald Hills Memorial Park in Kennedale. The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale. JoAnn was born in De Leon, Texas on May 20, 1937 to Roy and Billie George. She was married for 63 years to Ernest Thomas. Together they ran the Hitching Post Pawn Shop and Bail Bonds for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Thomas; son, Jack Thomas; sister, Billie Johnson; and her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Debra Cooper and husband, Ronny; Tonya Kaura and husband, Rick; granddaughters, Keely Lloyd and husband, Kenneth; Kelly Thomas; grandson, Ernest Thomas II; great-grandsons, Kadin and Kash Lloyd; brothers, Roy George and wife, Myrna; John George and wife, Susie; sister, Pat Wynn and husband, Bill; and numerous nephews and nieces.



