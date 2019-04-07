|
JoAnn Hood McMullen ARLINGTON--JoAnn Hood McMullen was born Feb. 8, 1937, and died Friday, April 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington. Interment follows in Sadler Cemetery. Visitation: The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Wade Family Funeral Home. JoAnn was born in Dexter, Texas, to Ray Chester Hood and Bobbie Lucille Craft Hood. She loved her children, grandchildren, and her buddy Whiskers. JoAnn was a professional seamstress and worked in retail for over 40 years. She loved working in her beautiful yard. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Hood, Johnny Hood; sisters, Bobbie Huff and husband, J.P Huff, Margie Pinion and husband, Monroe Pinion, Catherine Eidd, Judy Vickery; and niece, Rhonda Riley. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Trish Hamaker of Arlington, Sherrie McMullen of Dallas, Chris Moore of Carrollton; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hamaker, Daniel Hamaker, Matt Walls and Jenna Moore; granddog, Rufus; brothers, Billy and Jackie Hood of Stockton, Calif., Gene and Doris Hood of Ozona, Texas, Tommy and Joyce Hood of Whitesboro, Texas; brother-in-law, Basil Eidd of Sherman, Texas; sister, Martha Gessick of McKinney, Texas, sister-in-law, Marie Hood of Marrietta, Okla.; 19 nieces and nephews; family; and cherished friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019