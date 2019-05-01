|
JoAnn Howard Williams FORT WORTH--JoAnn Howard Williams closed her eyes and awoke in the Arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 21, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Lake Como Church of Christ, 5601 Fletcher Ave. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at historic Baker Funeral Home. Joann was born to loving parents, Julius Howard Sr. and Rachel Pollard Howard on Dec. 21, 1946. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Williams, parents; brother, Julius Howard Jr.; and sister, Delores Howard. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memory are son, Paul A. Easter (Julie); grandchildren, Glen Paul Easter, Jared Easter, Jordan Easter, Stephen McClendon, Mathew McClendon, Hunter McClendon, Neil McClendon; sisters, Sophronan Howard Webber, Julia Howard, Mary Howard Bell, Shirley Russell (RD), Beverly Boyd (Aaron); HomeHealth assistants, LeKeea Clark-Long and Hubert Long; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019