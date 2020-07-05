Joann Huff Rayburn Seely FORT WORTH--Joann Huff Rayburn Seely, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at a Dallas hospital. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, outside in the Vesper amphitheater at Camp Broadway on Eagle Mountain Lake, 8400 Eagle Mountain Circle. An outside reception will be held following the service. Rev. Eric Howell and Rev. Ryon Price will officiate. She has been laid to rest in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Mrs. Seely's family respectfully suggests that memorial contributions be given in her name to Russian Ministries in care of Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104. Joann Seely was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Kosciusko, Miss., to Mary Norwood Huff and J.W. Huff. She graduated from Taylorsville High School and Mississippi College. In high school and college, she was a majorette in the band and was the featured baton twirler. She taught school in Great Falls, Mont., and Melbourne, Fla., before entering Southwestern Theological Seminary where she met her future husband, AJ Rayburn Jr. They were married in June, 1965, and their marriage was blessed with two sons, whom they loved dearly. They enjoyed welcoming friends to their home and were involved in church and community life. Joann was a volunteer in the schools her sons attended: Tanglewood Elementary, Como Elementary, McLean Middle School, William James Magnet School and Paschal High School. At William James Magnet, she served on the Magnet School Advisory Board. AJ was a Baylor Bear, and they enjoyed attending alumni activities until AJ died in December, 2004. Joann was active in several other organizations, including the Tanglewood Garden Club, Junior Woman's Club and The Woman's Club of Fort Worth. In Junior Woman's Club, she was a member of Study Club and was The Woman's Club advisor to Epicure. In The Woman's Club, she served as president of The Etta Newby Club. She was a founding member and president of Achevez! and a member of The Round Table of Fort Worth. She was also a member of the Southern Belles, a readers theater group that entertained audiences with excerpts from comedic contemporary books about Southern women. Church was important to Joann, and she was active in Broadway Baptist Church for many years. She taught and led in many areas of Sunday School as well as chairing different committees. Joann didn't consider herself a Biblical scholar, but due to her lifelong interests and studies, her knowledge of the Bible was quite extensive. Charlie Seely and Joann married in 2007 and felt blessed by the time they shared together and, in fact, thanked God for their "bonus life." They traveled extensively, including several trips to an orphanage in Syzran, Russia. They also spent considerable time in their home in Acapulco, Mexico. Joann was welcomed into the circle of Charlie's Aggie friends and enjoyed many good times with them. She and Charlie also enjoyed studying the Bible and especially scriptural prophecy. She enjoyed working with children, and with her husband, Charlie, formed a deep relationship with the orphanage in Syzran. Because of her love for children, teaching of the Gospel, and later her financial support, she truly made a difference in the lives of many of the children and those who cared for them. She loved seeing a number of them become active in local churches and productive citizens. In addition, she rejoiced when some earned college degrees. In the vernacular of the south, Joann was a Southern Belle and a "steel magnolia." She was indeed a loving wife, mother, grandmother and adored by her many friends. She was a wonderful hostess, generous in thought and deed, who spoke carefully and didn't want to offend anyone. Joann, however, had a tough inner core, which allowed her to face adversity and speak truth. Her presence in our earthly lives will be remembered with joy and gratitude. SURVIVORS: Husband of 12 years, Charlie W. Seely Sr. of Fort Worth; sons, Keith Rayburn (Stephenie) and Kevin Rayburn; brother, William Huff; sister, Glynda Terry (Todd); stepchildren, Lea Anne Seely, Sheri Van Sickle (Brent), and Charles W. Seely Jr. (Merritt); and grandchildren, Harry and Will Rayburn; Ben, Charlie, and Gary Van Sickle; Slava, Valya, Michael, and Wayne Seely.