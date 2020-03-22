|
Joann Marie Mayo AZLE--Joann Marie Mayo passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Private. Joann was born Sept. 19, 1937, to the late Frank and Phyllis Deluco. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Mayo; children, Frank Mayo and Rose Wilhite; and grandsons, Jason Henderson and Tanner Mayo. SURVIVORS: Children, Michelle Freeman (Mike), Jim Mayo (Lisa), and Terri Smith (Jerry); grandchildren, Misty, Rachel, Michael, Jessica, Jamie, and Madeline; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Valerie Mihaley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020