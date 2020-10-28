JoAnn Richey

December 26, 1934 - October 24, 2020

Arlington, Texas - JoAnn Strickland Richey was born December 26, 1934 and passed over to her forever home on October 24, 2020 at the age of 85.

Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, at North Davis Church of Christ, 1601 N Davis Dr, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Hearts and Hands pantry ministry at North Davis Church of Christ in Arlington, Texas.

JoAnn's parents were Shaw and Leta Mae Strickland. She attended San Benito High School where she loved being part of the Band and performing as a twirler. JoAnn married Bobby Morrow in 1954, and they attended Abilene Christian College where she was Homecoming Queen in 1957, the same year their twins Ron and Vicki were born. Several years later, she went back to ACC after their divorce and obtained her BA in secondary education and began her teaching career in Mission, Texas. She married Gerald Richey in 1971 and moved to Arlington, Texas where they were blessed with a daughter, Kari. JoAnn loved her students and fellow teachers where she taught in every high school in Arlington throughout her career before retiring.

JoAnn loved her family and hosted many memorable holidays in her home. In retirement, she enjoyed working in her beautiful yard and singing in a country western band in the area. She and Gerald were very close to their church and especially small group at North Davis Church of Christ and made lots of special memories together. She and Coach Richey were longtime volunteers at the Hearts and Hands pantry ministry.

JoAnn was gracious and kind to everyone she met, always ready to offer whatever help she could. An eternal optimist, she taught all of us to always look on the bright side. Her goal was to be a "prayer warrior, not a worrier/" She wrote in her Bible "When the world is dark, we need to be a bright light." She was a bright light to many people, a woman of great faith in Jesus, who will be greatly missed. "But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." We want to thank the staff at Town Hall Estates for their loving care over the past year and a half.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Shaw and Leta Mae Strickland; sister, Patsy Feller; and husband, Gerald Richey.

Survivors: She is survived by brother, Mike Strickland and wife, Debbie; as well as children, Ron and Becky Morrow, Vicki and Rick Watson, Kari and Josh Kinney; grandchildren, Cory, Lacy, Dylan, Elliott, Jayson, Stacey, and LeeAnne; seven great-grandchildren; and one great great-granddaughter. #BeABrightLight







