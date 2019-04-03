|
JoAnn S. Yannazzo FORT WORTH--JoAnn S. Yannazzo, 64, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment: St. Gertrude Cemetery, Woodbridge, N.J. Visitation: The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . JoAnn graduated from Rutgers University and taught science in the Fort Worth ISD for over 25 years.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019