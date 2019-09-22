|
|
JoAnn Trice Vaughan FORT WORTH--JoAnn Trice Vaughan, 81, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, with loving family by her side. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Catholic Community, 1000 Tinker Road, Colleyville, 76034. Visitation: 10 a.m., with rosary 10:40 a.m., at Good Shepherd Catholic Community. JoAnn was born Jan. 30, 1938; she was the second of five children. As a labor and delivery registered nurse, she helped deliver many babies before retiring to become a homemaker for her family in 1971. Writer, gardener, shopper, bridge player, chef, apple pie maker, listener, tennis player, confident, loyal, caring, wife and mother, JoAnn created a warm home for her family as well as anyone who needed one. She lived a joyful, giving and caring life with humor, grace and a lot of style. She touched many hearts and taught her family what love and sacrifice are all about. She welcomed many. She prayed often. She baked banana bread and pies more often. She will be missed. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John; father and mother, George and Sybil; two brothers, Jack and Jeep; and one sister, Georgene. SURVIVORS: Her children and spouses, Matthew Vaughan and wife, Jackie, Bethany Oram and husband, Simon, Susannah Davis and husband, Chip, Travis Vaughan and wife, Emilie, Quinn Cox and husband, Scott; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and David Whitten; the joys of her life were her grandchildren, Vaughan, Madelaine, Carter, Jack, Stephen, Chloe, John, Alex, Lucy and Logan; as well as her 10 nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019