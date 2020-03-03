Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne Jungers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne Jungers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnne Jungers Obituary
JoAnne Jungers WILLOW PARK--JoAnne Jungers passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, in Robert P. Taylor Memorial Chapel, NAS Fort Worth JRB. Rosary: 6 to 6:30 p.m., with visitation from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Greenwood. Interment: 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 9, in DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , Fort Worth Chapter. JoAnne was born Sept. 8, 1934, to William and Katherine Ryan in Ellenburg, N.Y. As a military wife, she traveled the world with her husband, Robert Jungers. They were married for 61 years. Time together with family was so special to her. JoAnne was also very active in her church. "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me."--Psalm 23:4. JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and William Ryan; sisters, Magaret Meagher and Shirley Cashman; and brothers, Gary and Edwin Ryan. SURVIVORS: Husband, Robert Jungers; children, Michael Jungers and spouse, Debbie, Karin Salinas and spouse, Jason, Aileen Menchaca and spouse, Lionel; brothers, Terry Ryan, Billy Ryan, Dale Ryan, Roger Ryan, Edward Ryan, Ronald Ryan, Wayne Ryan; sisters, Linda Ryan, Sandra Veivia, Barbara Gero; grandchildren, Shelby Frisbee, Matthew Jungers, Dylan Salinas, Luke Salinas, Louis Menchaca, Mia Menchaca; and great-grandchildren, Trenton Frisbee and Lillian Frisbee.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -