Joanne Olmsted Sarsgard
September 17, 1928 - October 17, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Joanne Olmsted Sarsgard passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020, after a short bout with cancer. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her memorial service will be held at a later date.
Joanne was born September 17, 1928 to Paul and Toby Olmsted in Hutchinson, Kansas. At the age of six she and her family moved to Fort Worth. She graduated from Paschal High School in 1945. She earned a degree from Texas Christian University in 1949 and a Masters in Audiology from North Texas State University in 1971. Joanne and her first husband, Harry Bryant, lived in Richland Hills where they raised their three children, Marilou, Becky and Mark. Joanne was an active member of P.E.O., Builders Wives Organization, Realtor's Wives, Lady Lions, P.T.A. and was a charter member of the Greater Richland Hills Methodist Church.
Joanne worked for the V.A. Hospital in Dallas as an audiologist for 8 years and then returned to work in Fort Worth for several different doctors.
In 1981, she married her high school beau, Bill Sarsgard. They had a wonderful union for 26 years until his passing in 2007. Together they joined First Presbyterian Church in 1993 where they belonged to the Maj-Jo Sunday School Class.
Joanne loved the T.C.U. Horned Frogs, the Dallas Cowboys, The Dallas Mavericks, the Texas Rangers and Elvis Presley. Her claim to fame- she knew Elvis personally when he was stationed at Fort Hood.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Toby Olmsted; daughter, Marilou Bryant Labovitz, son, Mark Bryant; son in law, Ben Green; sister, Sybil Baldwin and husband Lloyd, brother Paul Olmsted and his wife Joyce; in-laws, Pierre and Eva Sarsgard, and her beloved husband, William (Bill) R. Sarsgard.
Joanne is survived by her daughter, Becky Green, bonus grandchildren, Sheila Stanton and husband Jimmy and Tami Fincher, grandchildren, Rebecca Cheng, husband, Johnny and their children, Mason and Hannah; Joanna Weathers, husband Clayton and their children, Hunter and Harrison Gafford, Austin, Meredith and Caden Weathers; John Bryant, Julie Bryant and Elliot Bryant (U.S. Navy) and her bonus children, Kathy Cleaveland, husband Jack and their daughters Kim Kinney, husband Daron and their children Mason and Cole and Katie Cleaveland; Debbie Whitton, husband Jim and their children Lauren Sykes, husband Clark and their children Whit and Eva and Sarah Schmitz, husband Tim and their son Henry; Roger Sarsgard, wife Mary and his children Will, wife Malorie, Chris and Allysa. Also many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews on both sides of her wonderful family; many extended family and many, many beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be sent to First Presbyterian Church at 1000 Penn Street, Fort Worth 76102 or www.fpcfw.org
or the charity of your choice
.