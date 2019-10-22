Home

Winscott Road Funeral Home
1001 Winscott Road,
Benbrook, TX 76126
817-249-1177
Joanne Regan Obituary
Joanne Louise Regan BENBROOK--Joanne Louise Rudderham Regan, 71, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Benbrook. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas, 76126. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Joanne was born Feb. 16, 1948, in Weymouth, Mass. She was a warm and loving wife and mother, a friend to all and close friend to those who knew her well. She moved to Benbrook in 1977 when her husband got a job in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Joanne is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald; daughter, Kathleen; nephew, Shawn Regan and wife, Donna, and their children and grandchildren; nephew, Michael Regan and wife, Linda, and their children and grandchildren; great-niece, Maria Dawson of Braintree, Mass., and husband, Brian, and their children; great-nephew, Michael Cascarano of Norfolk, Va., and his wife, Michelle, and their children and grandchildren; and the many people she befriended throughout her special life.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 22, 2019
