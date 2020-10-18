Joanne Todd

August 29, 1930 - October 5, 2020

Colleyville, Texas - Joanne Todd was born on August 29, 1930, in Bellevue, OH. Her parents were Robert and Eileen Zehner. In 1949 she married H. Dean Todd and they had four children. Joanne enjoyed traveling around the United States in their motorhome visiting friends and family. Joanne is preceded in death by her son Kevin. She is survived by her husband of seventy-two years and three children: Susan Gilstrap and husband Alan of Decatur, TX; Bill Todd and wife Ronda of Franklin, TN; Kathy Scovic and husband Mark of Colleyville, TX., where Joanne and Dean made their home for the past three years. Joanne is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. A memorial service on November 13 will be a private event for the immediate family at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, TX.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store