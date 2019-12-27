|
|
Dr. Joaquin F Pombo FORT WORTH-Dr. Joaquin F Pombo, 83, died on Tuesday, December 17 at the Baylor Grapevine Hospital. SERVICE: Funeral service will be held on December 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral at 1206 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, Texas followed by a get together at the Stayton at Museum Way. Dr. Joaquin F Pombo was born and raised in Cartagena, Colombia, South America, and in the 1950's moved to the United States to finish his medical profession as a Cardiologist. He established his practice in Arlington along with providing his services at Arlington Memorial Hospital and thrived until he retired in his mid 60's. He moved to the Stayton at Museum Way in the downtown Ft. Worth in 2013, where he enjoyed his retired senior living community with his family and friends. He was a devoted Catholic, a leader and a healer in his community. He enjoyed traveling all over the world. An extraordinary man, doctor, spouse, father, brother, son, and friend is now with God. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Lilliana Yanira Aridjis Pombo; his son, Anibal F. Pombo; and his daughter Angela Pombo.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019