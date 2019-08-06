Home

Jodie F. Roden FORT WORTH--Jodie F. Roden, 102, departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, continuing her spiritual journey of eternal life in Heaven. SERVICE: Private services will be conducted by Mount Olivet Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: Gifts or donations should be directed to or the Salvation Army. Jodie was born July 19, 1917, in Heath. Until recently, Jodie was a resident at Lakewood Retirement Center where she spent a number of enjoyable and pleasant years. Recognized as the matriarch of her family, Jodie was a wonderful, caring and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and had a host of friends and was loved by all. Jodie was greatly admired by all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed. Jodie was preceded in death by her two husbands, A. E. Lasater and Ralph Roden. SURVIVORS: Surviving family members are her daughter, Mrs. Gloria Richardson; son, Charles Lasater and wife, Glenna; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019
