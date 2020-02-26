|
Joe Allen Douglass AZLE--Joe Allen "Banjoe" Douglass of Azle, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Joe was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Monahans, Texas, to Russell and Helen Douglass. He graduated high school in Randolf, Iowa, and joined the Navy at 18. He served on a destroyer tender for several years and after his service, he joined the Union as an electrician. His hobbies included writing poems, songs and playing the banjo. He traveled all over the country with sweetheart, Linda, of 37 years. He was a longtime member of the IBEW. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Linda Douglass. In lieu of a funeral, Joe donated his body to science.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020