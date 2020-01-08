Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Joe Andrew Gonzales Obituary
Joe Andrew Gonzales FORT WORTH--Joe Andrew Gonzales, 76, went to be with our Lord Monday Jan. 6, 2020. SERVICE: Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary to begin at 6 p.m. in Greenwood Chapel. Joe was born Nov. 11, 1943, in Fort Worth to Manuel and Ruth Gonzales. His passions in life were coaching little league baseball at Sabine Jarvis, Friday night wrestling and football. He also enjoyed golfing with his many PAGA friends and was a member of The Knights of Columbus. Joe was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Nellie. SURVIVORS: Wife of 54 years, Gloria; sons, Joe Jr. and wife, Evangelina and Ricky and wife, Cynthia; daughter, Carmen and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Heather, Travis, Joshua, Dakota, Joe III, David, Samantha, Christopher, Christian and Tina; great-grandchildren, Julia Rose, Tony and Mila; and extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020
