Joe Anne Hallgren FORT WORTH -- Joe Anne Hallgren, 92, young looking, young acting and young living, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was a winner at life from beginning to end. SERVICE: Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1206 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth. A Reception will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Terrace, 1600 Texas St., Fort Worth. Memorials: Contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Fort Worth, P.O. Box 15610, Fort Worth, Texas 76119. Joe Anne was the only child of Emil and Georgia Sumbera, first generation Americans, whose grandparents immigrated from the Morovia region of what is now the Czech Republic. She was born in Temple, Texas on Feb. 21, 1927. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio and completed nurses training at the University of the Incarnate Word, also in San Antonio. In 1948, she married Charles Featherstone Schoolfield of Fort Worth. As each was an only child, they wanted a large family and together set about building one. While she always worked full-time as a nurse, Joe Anne, and Charles, who was often away on business, managed to successfully raise six children. As Charles's sales territory changed, so did the family home. Joe Anne established nurturing environments to raise her family throughout the South; first in Allendale, South Carolina, then Lonoke, Arkansas, and finally in Peachtree City, Georgia. Later in life, Joe Anne married Mogens Frederick Hallgren. They shared many wonderful experiences traveling worldwide, meeting new friends and loving each other immensely. Joe Anne was clever, funny and most often the main attraction at family gatherings. When it came to game night, she usually won and often she was the last to call it a night. She excelled at bridge and crossword puzzles as well. Joe Anne enjoyed the simple things in life, a walk along the beach collecting shark's teeth, gardening and painting. While she loved working, especially as a public health nurse, she considered her most important and rewarding role in life to be a homemaker and mother to her six children. She went about fulfilling this role with a quiet determination, love in her heart, and always a smile on her face. Her love for others, charm and playful spirit will never be forgotten. The Schoolfield family would like to extend a special thank you to Harbor Hospice of Beaumont, and also recognize Amy Johnson and Tirhas Gereselassie, two of the many wonderful people at Trinity Terrace who loved and helped care for Joe Anne. SURVIVORS: Joe Anne is survived by her six children and their spouses, Shelley Schoolfield Tortorice, John Schoolfield, Clint and Trish Schoolfield, Clay Schoolfield, Bill and Susan Schoolfield, Leslie Schoolfield Jenks and Louis Jenks; eleven grandchildren, Jay Tortorice, Rob Tortorice, Ashley Tortorice Messina, Brent Schoolfield, Clint Schoolfield, Jr., Lindsey Schoolfield Looney, Alex Schoolfield, Sydney Schoolfield, Emily Jenks Lowry, Haley Jenks, Jack Jenks; and fifteen great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019