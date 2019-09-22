Home

Joe Anne Hallgren FORT WORTH--Joe Anne Hallgren, 92, young looking, young acting and young living, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was a winner at life from beginning to end. SERVICE: Rosary begins at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1206 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth. A Reception will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Terrace, 1600 Texas St., Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Fort Worth, P.O. Box 15610, Fort Worth, TX 76119.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019
