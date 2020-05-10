Joe "Popo" Artiaga
1936 - 2020
Joe P. Artiaga FORT WORTH -- Joe "Popo" Artiaga entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with his loving family by his side, at the age of 83. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church, Fort Worth. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth. He was born on July 17, 1936 in Fort Worth, Texas to John and Rosa Artiaga and raised alongside his brother, Manuel Artiaga; and two sisters, Irene Flores and Mary Duarte. On December 31, 1955, he married the love of his life, Evangelina Martinez; and raised two sons. Joe had a 45-year long career at Sealy Mattress. During that time, he enlisted in the National Guard and was then called into active duty with the US Army, where he served his country for two years. After retirement from Sealy, he continued his service to the community at the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Worth, where he was known as "Mr. Joe" for 15 years. A stranger to no one, Popo always "knew a guy" for everything. He was our rock and supported his family in any which way he could. His love, laughter, and devotion will never be forgotten. Joe and Vangie were married for 64 beautiful and adventurous years. They were devoted Catholics and looked forward to going to church every Sunday and win big at BINGO every week. SURVIVORS: Joe is survived by his dedicated wife, Vangie; sons, Joe (Melinda) Artiaga and Randall (Van) Artiaga; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Joe will be missed by all who knew him.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
my friend
Maurice
Coworker
