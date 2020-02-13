Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Joe B. Patton


1928 - 2020
Joe B. Patton Obituary
Joe B. Patton MANSFIELD -- Joe B. Patton, 91, of Mansfield TX, passed away Sunday Feb 9, 2020. Service: Funeral arrangements will be held at 3:00PM, Feb 13th at Laurel Land, grave site only. He was born in Abilene TX on September 13, 1928. Joe graduated from TCU and received a Bachelors of Science. He was married to Elaine on July 17, 1948 in Fort Worth TX. Joe worked with Southwestern Bell. He had a passion for golf. Preceded in death by his wife Elaine. He was survived by sons David and Ed, daughter Sharon, and grandchildren Darrell, Jeff, Dakota, and Jennifer, and brother Bill. No visitation. Memorials are suggested to MDA for ALS research.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020
