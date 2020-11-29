1/1
Joe Barrientes Jr.
1947 - 2020
Joe Barrientes Jr.
October 30, 1947 - November 19, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Joe C. Barrientes Jr., 73, died November 19, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.
A private family service will be held at the DFW National Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers may be given to the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Joe Cantu Barrientes was born in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Joe and Esther Cantu Barrientes.
Joe began boxing as a child in the Panther Boys Club and competed in the Golden Gloves Boxing where he was coached by his father. His professional career started soon after and he held the Jr. Lightweight title for a couple years before attempting a world title.
He joined the US Army during Vietnam and was a member of the 101st Airborne. He received a Purple Heart for injuries received during his service.
Following his military service, Joe worked for the US Postal Service.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his siblings, Gloria Davis, Ruben Barrientes and wife, Rita, Connie Richie, Rudy Barrientes and wife, Lisa, Roy Barrientes, and Viola Saragosa and husband, Eddie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Love you Uncle Joe. Peace be with you
Raul Barrientes Jr
Family
