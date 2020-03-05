|
Joe Hornisher EULESS -- Joseph Brenner Hornisher, 87, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, February 26, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m., Fri., Trinity Episcopal Church, 3401 Bellaire Dr. South, Fort Worth with interment at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville Texas at 3 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Healing Shepherd Clinic of Union Gospel Mission, or The Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. Joe was born September 20th 1932 in the Panama Canal Zone to Dr. Joseph Julius Hornisher and Lillian Slusser Hornisher. After graduating from Trinity University in San Antonio, he married his sweetheart, Helene Rae Stanley. He served with distinction as a Naval Aviator and received a commendation after the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Lieutenant. The family with their five children settled in Morrisdale Estates among wonderful neighbors. Later, he proudly flew for American Airlines from 1964 until retiring as Captain in 1992. When AA introduced service to the Orient, he was selected to crew the Inaugural flight to Tokyo on the 747SP. He loved working on cars with his sons - hot rods to Corvettes. The family treasures memories of our tiger-striped Jeep pulling tourists out of the sand at the beach. Assembling a Grumman G21 Widgeon Seaplane with Charlie Hillard gave him great joy. He was known as Papa Joe to his family and excelled in step-by-step instructions on anything and everything! He loved animals, but his loyal rescued canine companion, Hunter, outshone them all at his side to the end. The family gratefully thanks Dr. V. Aurora at Texas Oncology, Professional Caretakers, VITAS Hospice, and the Oncology and Palliative Care Team at Baylor Grapevine. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Susan Hampton (Carter) and Laura Hayes (Roy); sons, Joseph Hornisher (Becky), William Hornisher (Becky Cope), and Steve Hornisher (Ronda); granddaughters, Sunny Hull (Jason and son, Asher), Trisha Drury (David and daughters, Lucchese and Jolene), Carlyn Moeller (Ryan and twins, Emersyn and Maxson), Emily Collins (Joseph and daughter, Cora), Christine Edison (Wes, daughter, Charlie, and twins, Caleb and Connor), Samantha Jivani (Shaan), Sarah Klinger (Brandon and daughter, Tammie), Ashley Quinones (Daniel, daughter, Murphy, and son, Oliver), Raegan Malkowsky (Justin and daughter, Maddyn), and Melissa Hornisher (Melissa); grandsons, Mitchell Hampton, Joseph Hornisher (Audrey), William Hornisher (Paige), and Blake Hornisher; sister, Sally Cain (Lee), and cousins, Charlie and Patricia Hornisher.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020