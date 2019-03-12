Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Joe Carl Burkett Sr.

Joe Carl Burkett Sr. FORT WORTH--Joe Carl Burkett Sr., 105, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Committal with Military Honors: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Joe C. Burkett was born Oct. 19, 1913, in Melissa, Texas. During World War II, he served proudly as a combat radio operator with the 124th Infantry Regiment in New Guinea and the Philippines. Mr. Burkett was married to Mary Katherine Hill in Fort Worth on Feb. 26, 1941. Mrs. Burkett preceded him in death on Nov. 30, 2009, after 68 years of marriage. SURVIVORS: His son, Joe C. Burkett Jr. and wife, Carolyn; grandson, Justin Burkett and wife, Kara; granddaughter, Cray Arnold and husband, Blake; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Aaron Burkett and Jude Arnold; and three generations of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019
