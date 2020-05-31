Joe Charles Sadler
1928 - 2020
Joe Charles Sadler ARLINGTON--Joe Charles Sadler, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Hillsboro. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: At a later date, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Joe was born in October of 1928 in Leonard, Texas, to Earnest Hatton Sadler and Josie Clifford Morton Sadler. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Arlington. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Erwin Sadler; and son, Larry Sadler. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Lisa Niederhaus and husband, David; grandchildren, Jesse Lopez, Rachel Niederhaus, Corrye Chapa and Melissa Gigliotta; great-grandchildren, Kaleigh and Kyleigh Niederhaus, Avery and Ethan Chapa, and Landon and Addison Gigliotta.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
