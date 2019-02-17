|
|
Joe Cleveland Hawkins ARLINGTON--Joe Cleveland Hawkins, 75, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home. Joe was born Jan. 11, 1944, in Dallas to Frank Irl Hawkins and Effie Estelle Harris Hawkins. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1962 and the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science in 1965. Joe was a funeral director and embalmer. He worked for over 10 years with Moore Funeral Home, Greenwood Funeral Home, and Aderholt Funeral Home in West Texas. After a career in funeral service, he worked in sales and service with automobile batteries and fire extinguishers. Joe was a member of the Arlington Citizens Police Alumni Association. He will be dearly missed. SURVIVORS: Wife of 52 years, Lynda Pearl Kirkpatrick Hawkins; daughters, Laura Lynn Austin and husband, Steve, and Holly Jo Glenn and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Chris Austin, Nathaniel Austin, Sahara Glenn and Alexander "A.J." Glenn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019