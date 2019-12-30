|
Joe Cody Hale DECATUR--Joe Cody Hale, 95, went to be with our Lord Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Decatur. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Cornerstone Baptist Church with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. Joe was born June 12, 1924, to Benjamin Franklin and Ella Katherine Hudson Hale in Decatur. He was united in marriage to Desda Berniece Rawle on July 13, 1947. Joe retired from Mitchell Energy as a production foreman. Joe was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Decatur and served as a deacon for many years. He served in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946 stationed in Europe during World War II. Joe loved spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing with his family. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, B.F. Hale Jr., Leroy Hale, Pete Hale and Marco Hale; sisters, Lou Bowling, Jane Cearley, Inez Rodgers, and Joyce Horton. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Berniece Hale; his son, Ronnie Hale and wife, Tonya; his daughters, Glenda Terrell and husband, Rodney, Connie Redwine and husband, Tony; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patt Spoede and Lois Davidson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 30, 2019