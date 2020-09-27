1/1
Joe David Withers
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe David Withers
February 13, 1966 - September 21, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Joe David Withers, 54, was born in Fort Worth on Feb.13, 1966. and passed from this life on Sept. 21, 2020.
Graveside: 10 a.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Joe worked primarily in the grocery business and retired from Albertsons in 2008.
He is survived by two daughters, Amber and Autumn Withers, Jeanette Castleberry; brother, Kirk and wife, Teresa; parents, Troy and Shirley Withers; and many relatives.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
To Troy, Shirley, Amber and Autumn and the entire Withers Family
We are so sorry for your lose. We pray peace, comfort and strength for you all.
Edith and Mark Ball
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved