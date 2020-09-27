Joe David Withers
February 13, 1966 - September 21, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Joe David Withers, 54, was born in Fort Worth on Feb.13, 1966. and passed from this life on Sept. 21, 2020.
Graveside: 10 a.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Joe worked primarily in the grocery business and retired from Albertsons in 2008.
He is survived by two daughters, Amber and Autumn Withers, Jeanette Castleberry; brother, Kirk and wife, Teresa; parents, Troy and Shirley Withers; and many relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.