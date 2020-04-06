|
Joe Donald St. Clair WEATHERFORD--Joe Donald "Don" St. Clair, 85, of Weatherford passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Beth Ann St. Clair, and by his son, James Kenneth St. Clair. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife, Jean, of nearly 62 years; his children, Marcy and husband, Bobby Atchley, Diane and husband, Greg Hopper, and Greg St. Clair; his brother, William E. St. Clair; and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The St. Clair family would like to express a special thank you to Alpha and Omega Hospice particularly to nurses, Jennifer and Ashley, and to his caregiver, Peggy.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 6, 2020