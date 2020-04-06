Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe St. Clair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Donald St. Clair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Donald St. Clair Obituary
Joe Donald St. Clair WEATHERFORD--Joe Donald "Don" St. Clair, 85, of Weatherford passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Beth Ann St. Clair, and by his son, James Kenneth St. Clair. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife, Jean, of nearly 62 years; his children, Marcy and husband, Bobby Atchley, Diane and husband, Greg Hopper, and Greg St. Clair; his brother, William E. St. Clair; and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The St. Clair family would like to express a special thank you to Alpha and Omega Hospice particularly to nurses, Jennifer and Ashley, and to his caregiver, Peggy.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -