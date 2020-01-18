|
|
Joe Edward Maldonado ARLINGTON -- Joe Edward Maldonado, 58, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Burleson. SERVICE: Private service will be held at a later date. Joe was born September 11, 1961 in Sweetwater, Texas to Sam and Natividad Carrillo Maldonado. He grew up in Arlington, Texas and was a graduate of Sam Houston High School. He was a loving father who also enjoyed a love of sports, coaching and the great outdoors. He is preceded in death by his father, Sam Maldonado and his sister Esmeralda Strange. SURVIVORS: Joe is survived by his daughter, Jacoby Esmeralda Maldonado of Fla.; mother, Natividad Carrillo Maldonado of Arlington; brothers, David (Elma) of Tenn., Anthony of Arlington, Samuel (Mary) of Arlington; and a number of nieces, nephews and close friends. LONE STAR CREMATION 1804 Owen Ct., Suite 112 Mansfield, TX 76063 Phone: (817) 546-0108
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020