Joe E. Greenslade FORT WORTH -- Joe Edwin Greenslade, 71, died suddenly on Wednesday, October 24, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, Unity Fort Worth, Texas, with a reception to follow at the Rebecca Low Sculpture Gallery. MEMORIALS: The family requests that donations be made to the R.L. Paschal High School Heroes, a program that Joe founded and was very passionate about. Joe was born February 23, 1948, in Fort Worth. His father died when he was five and his mother died when he was twelve, and he was raised by his grandmother, Virginia Jones, who he called Granny. He graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1966. Because of the kindness and generosity of a classmate's father, Weldon Maples, he was able to attend Texas A&M University on an opportunity scholarship where he earned a B.A. in business administration. At A&M Joe organized, ran, and coached the Isshinryu karate club, where he learned discipline and focus, which he applied the rest of his life. Another early mentor, Jim Walker, helped Joe get his first job at CAMCAR, a fastener company, in 1970. Joe worked in the fastener industry for over 40 years. When he started at CAMCAR they did not have a training program, so Joe read everything he could about the business, and then developed an employee's manual which he gave to the company. At the age of 30, he founded Greenslade and Company, a manufacturers' rep, testing and calibration firm which he ran until he sold the company in 2007. After selling his company Joe was hired as the director of engineering technology at the Industrial Fastener Institute, a position he held until 2016. Hoping to make the kind of positive impact on young people that Mr. Maples had on him, Joe's retirement included reading with students at Lily B. Clayton Elementary School and mentoring students at R.L Pascal High School as an active member of the AVID program. He founded the Pascal Enrichment Foundation and the Panther Heroes program. He was a member of the Fort Worth ISD Advisory Board, and was on the board of the ACH Child and Family Services. Joe was a founding member of the Harmony Spiritual Center of Fort Worth. Joe was passionate, silly, loving, kind and strived every day to do something to make the world a just a little better than it was the day before. SURVIVORS: Wife, Lillian Hale Greenslade; son, Joseph M. Greenslade and wife, Valerie; granddaughters, Moira, Caitlin and Bridget; daughter, Heather Greenslade; grandsons, Oliver and Walter Hanshaw; step-daughter, Jennifer Vance and husband, Jeff; grandsons, Alan, Joseph, and Austin; step-daughter, Stephanie Hernandez and husband, Robert; granddaughter, Madison; and grandsons, Alex and Jake; and far too many close friends to be listed here.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019