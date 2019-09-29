|
Joe Elmer Harry ARLINGTON--Joe Elmer Harry, 84, a faithful husband, father, grandfather, friend and educator, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Arlington. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Christian Church of Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Moore Funeral Home on Davis. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arlington ISD Education Foundation in memory of Joe Harry. Donations may be sent to the AISD Education Foundation, 1141 W. Pioneer Parkway, Suite 103, Arlington, TX 76013 or online at www.ArlingtonEF.org. Joe Harry was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Sulpher Springs, Texas. He graduated from Sulpher Springs High School and went on to attend East Texas State on a football scholarship where he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master's degree. He married Patricia Duncan on Dec. 27, 1961, and they lived in Arlington for 49 years of their 52-year marriage. Joe greatly enjoyed sharing in all aspects of his daughters' lives from birth to marriage to ultimately being active in the lives of his four grandchildren and especially loved the fact that they all lived so close to each other in Arlington. The past two years, he resided happily in an independent living community in Arlington until his passing. Joe was proud of his country and joined the military after college where he proudly served in the Army National Guard as a helicopter pilot. In 1975, under his command, the 536th Aviation Company was awarded the Outstanding Reserve Component Aviation Unit for a 13-state region. Joe Harry was a dedicated school teacher, coach and principal for over 43 years and retired from the Arlington Independent School District having spent many wonderful years at Nichols, Ferguson, Carter, and Boles Junior High schools and in the AISD Records Management Center. Joe treasured the memories and friendships he developed while working in the Arlington, Hallsville, Daingerfield and Pharr-San-Juan Alamo School districts. Joe, or "PaPaw" as he was called by the grandchildren, loved his family and friends, and he cherished family dinners, time with his girls, sons-in-law and grandchildren, morning coffee with friends, attending ham radio events with his buddies and so much more. He treasured his membership and friends at First Christian Church Arlington where he was a member for decades. Joe was a blessed husband, father, grandfather and friend and approached life with a smile on his face and a few jokes up his sleeve. He will be remembered for being encouraging, his giving heart, his fierce loyalty and the innovative ideas, which led to improving the education experience for students and teachers. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Harry; parents, Roy and Josie Harry; his sister, Margie Campbell; his older brother, Billy Harry; and his twin brothers, Eroy and Lee Roy Harry. SURVIVORS: Joe Harry is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Ami and Lynn Motsenbocker and Holli and Kevin Brett; and his grandchildren, Hailey, Megan, Trey and Lauren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019